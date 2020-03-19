Happy 99th birthday to MAD cartoonist Al Jaffee, and scans of my snappy answers I wrote as a kid

The great Al Jaffee turned 99 last week. He's been contributing to MAD for 64 years and is famous for his hidden-image-within-an-image MAD Fold-Ins on the inside back cover of the magazine. Happy belated birthday, Al! (Back in 2011, when Al was just a kid, Ruben Bolling and I interviewed him on my podcast, Gweek.)
A couple of weeks ago I visited my parents and found a bunch of my old books and comic books in the attic. I found my copy of MAD's Al Jaffee Spews Out Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions, which I bought when I was 10 or 11 years old. I was surprised to see that I had filled in some snappy answers of my own to stupid questions.
"No, it's last year's hard-t0-melt snow."
"No, I'm inspecting the quality of my pillow."
[My 11-year-old self drew a blank for this one.]
"No, but are you interested in buying some lizard coffins?"
What are your snappy answers to these stupid questions?
It’s the celebrity coronavirus edition in this week’s tabloids.
A group of celebrities, including Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Lynda Carter, Jamie Dornan, and Amy Adams, posted a video of each of them, in their isolation, signing lines from John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The attempted message was that we’re all in this together, we will get through this, but the Twitter response […]
IEEE Spectrum asked pioneering roboticist Rodney Brooks, co-founder of iRobot and former head of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the eternal engineering question: “What is a robot?” Inspired by computational neuroscientist Warren McCulloch who enjoyed writing sonnets, Brooks responded to the query in iambic pentameter. Here’s the beginning: What Is a Robot? By […]
If you don’t have to drive, why should you? For many, a car or truck is the only feasible way to get from place to place. But if you live in a mostly urban or suburban setting with your job, grocery store and most of your major destinations no more than a few miles away, […]
VPN protection is a necessity in this security-conscious world of ours. But many VPN deals only cover a predetermined number of devices, which means families or businesses can ultimately have a tough time making sure every laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other enabled devices all stay secure. Syfer took a different approach to VPN coverage with […]
In case you needed any more proof that America desperately needs more cybersecurity specialists, look no further than the U.S. Congress. Just this week, the release of a year-long congressional study of America’s cyber defense capabilities showed the nation was still “ill prepared” to fend off cyberattacks and requires a full overhaul of its entire […]