Drone walks dog

(And yes, I understand that if the dog wanted to run off, it could easily pull the drone right along with it.)

Watch this fascinating BBC documentary about the history of house cats Above, watch the first episode of Cats, biologist, naturalist and TV presenter Roger Tabor’s wonderful BBC documentary series from 1991 that explores the history of the house cat around the world. And a bonus below, Tabor’s 2011 short “The Secret Life of Cats: Report and Documentary”: (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST

Newly discovered c.1933 footage of the extinct Tasmanian Tiger (thylacine) The Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) was a beautiful carnivorous marsupial that went extinct in the 1930s in part due to human hunting and encroachment on the animal’s natural habitats. (To this day though, people report occasional sightings in the region.) There are a handful of film clips of the Thylacine shot at the Beaumaris zoo and […] READ THE REST

Virgin Komodo dragon had three babies A female Komodo dragon named Charlie who lives at the Chattanooga Zoo had three hatchlings without ever having mated. Charlie’s hatchlings were born last year but the zoo only recently determined via DNA testing that a male named Kadal who shared her habitat wasn’t the father. Indeed, there was no father. Komodo dragons are capable […] READ THE REST

