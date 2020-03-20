Interviewing astronaut Don Pettit on the pioneering science being conducted on the ISS

In January, I covered the new season of NASA Explorers. This season (their fourth) focuses on space science and microgravity. In concert with the latest episode (inlined below), the NASA Explorers team posted, exclusively to their Facebook page, a behind-the-scenes interview with astronaut and space scientist, Don Pettit.
Standing in a standard Earth gravity mock-up of the Destiny lab aboard the station, Pettit and NASA Explorers' Rachel Barry talk about the explorations of the past, present, and the future. There are some interesting moments here, like how long-term oceanic voyages of the past also taught us about the human body under such stressful conditions and how to better prepare it for future voyages. Understanding the blight of scurvy during such voyages opened up our whole understanding of vitamins and diet.
Don also talks about future generations being born and growing up in space, in microgravity, and thus having a completely different perception of spatial relationships and how this might even change the way they think and solve problems.
Image: Screengrab
Here’s Andy Merrill in character as Brak, the cat-masked intergalactic pirate from Space Ghost, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast and The Brak Show, offering a timely lesson in respecting personal boundaries. Here’s my favorite remix:
