/ Gareth Branwyn / 7:01 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

After a Japanese grade school cancels graduation, students hold it inside of Minecraft

Via IGN:

Japanese schools have been closed for over two weeks due to COVID-19 and, with the Japanese school year ending in March, it's meant many students won't have their graduation ceremonies, according to SoraNews24.

However, graduates from one elementary school found they could use Minecraft to create their own ceremony. Without any school or parental oversight, kids designed their own assembly hall, and gathered on a server to play out their graduation online.

Read the rest of the piece here.

[H/t Ted Tagami]

Image: Screengrab