/ Gareth Branwyn / 7:01 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

RIP, Bill Rieflin, drummer for King Crimson, KMFDM, Swans, NIN, Ministry, Pigface, and many others

It was announced today on the Facebook pages of Robert Fripp of King Crimson, KMFDM, and several other bands, that celebrated industrial and progressive rock drummer, Bill Rieflin, has died. He apparently died of influenza.

Robert Fripp posted to his Facebook page:

Call from Tracy Rieflin in Seattle. Bill Rieflin flew from this world c. 18.50 Pacific, 18.50 UK. Tracy told Toyah and me that the day was grey, and as Bill flew away, the clouds opened and the skies were blue for about fifteen minutes. Fly well, Brother Bill! My life is immeasurably richer for knowing you.

Ministry posted to their page:

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being, and an integral part of Ministry’s developments and success… Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig.

Jared Louche of the band Chemlab (and a Pigface) wrote:

Bill Rieflin, one of the most fascinating, complicated, and creative drummers we’ve had the pleasure of watching evolve, has just died, confirmed by his friend Robert Fripp. As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough already. Fuck me.

Here is Bill and Chris Connelly performing Robert Wyatt's Sea Song.

Sail on, Bill.

Image: Jeff Henry, NC 2.0