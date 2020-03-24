Trump: 'I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter'

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," is a thing that Donald Trump just said during a Fox News virtual town hall.

This is contrary to what officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, as well as economists, have advised.

"Easter is a very special day for me ... Easter Sunday, and you'll have packed churches all over our country."

A “very special day for me”?

Packing them into churches?

The man is nuts and he could get a lot of people killed.

Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: "Easter is a very special day for me ... Easter Sunday, and you'll have packed churches all over our country." pic.twitter.com/6cXEtW8LmR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020

Trump explains why Easter Sunday is a "beautiful time" for Americans to be working again pic.twitter.com/lwg5cayiKB — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 24, 2020

Trump, asked why he chose Easter as the date to end the shutdown, says it's because it'd be beautiful to have packed churches all around the nation. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 24, 2020

Trump: "And I say, wouldn't it be great to have all of the churches full? You know the churches aren't allowed essentially to have much of a congregation now... So I think Easter Sunday, and you'll have packed churches all over our country. I think it would be a beautiful time." — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 24, 2020

Trump: "So we're open for church service, and services generally, on Easter Sunday. That would be a beautiful thing." Hemmer: "Thank you for your time." Trump: "Thank you very much." Trump: *tries to shake Hemmer's hand* Trump: "Oops. Heh heh." — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 24, 2020

Joe Biden on the idea that President Trump is going to be able to get things back open by Easter: “That would be a real resurrection if that could happen." — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 24, 2020

Oh my. Trump just told Fox News he wants "packed churches" on Easter. "Wouldn’t it be great to have all the churches full?” Virologists, however, say it would not be great to have churches packed full in 2 weeks. It would be dangerous. #coronavirushttps://t.co/bnH3Xjn4fT — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 24, 2020

Don’t listen to Trump. Don’t go to church on Easter and die. Trump is a reckless idiot. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 24, 2020