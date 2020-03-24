/ Xeni Jardin / 1:28 pm Tue Mar 24, 2020

Trump: 'I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter'

• Trump demands economy reopen by Easter amid pandemic
• Medical experts & disaster movies tell us this would be bad

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," is a thing that Donald Trump just said during a Fox News virtual town hall.

This is contrary to what officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, as well as economists, have advised.

"Easter is a very special day for me ... Easter Sunday, and you'll have packed churches all over our country."

A “very special day for me”?

Packing them into churches?

The man is nuts and he could get a lot of people killed.