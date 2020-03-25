/ Xeni Jardin / 1:09 pm Wed Mar 25, 2020

'Detrimental to my election success': Trump blames 'LameStream Media' for coronavirus shutdown

Spoiler: Yes, he is responsible. No, he won't begin to act responsibly any time soon.

Impeached, manifestly unfit, and provably corrupt United States President Donald Trump said some more crazy messed up crap today about the coronavirus pandemic. It's only gonna get worse with this madman.

Here is what Donald John Trump tweeted from his iPhone on the day of the highest death count yet in America from COVID-19 and coronavirus.

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!

Here are some responses from observers of the rolling apocalypse we seem to be in.