'Detrimental to my election success': Trump blames 'LameStream Media' for coronavirus shutdown

Spoiler: Yes, he is responsible. No, he won't begin to act responsibly any time soon.
Impeached, manifestly unfit, and provably corrupt United States President Donald Trump said some more crazy messed up crap today about the coronavirus pandemic. It's only gonna get worse with this madman.
Here is what Donald John Trump tweeted from his iPhone on the day of the highest death count yet in America from COVID-19 and coronavirus.
The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!
Here are some responses from observers of the rolling apocalypse we seem to be in.
“You can’t just come in and say let’s close up the USA,” Trump said, again falsely stating coronavirus is no worse than flu.
• Trump demands economy reopen by Easter amid pandemic • Medical experts & disaster movies tell us this would be bad “I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” is a thing that Donald Trump just said during a Fox News virtual town hall.
• Three manufacturing plants of Ipca Laboratories get exemption • Agency had cited ‘systematic data manipulation’ at one plant
Every new year, people vow to read more. Of course, it seldom actually happens, but we all wish we had more time to slow down, pick up one of the books off the bedside table we’ve been meaning to get through, and dive in. If we can find any silver lining to all the COVID-19 […]
With so much chaos happening in the world at the moment, this may not seem like the right time to start a new hobby. However, we would argue that now is actually the perfect time to dive into something new. Things are changing — and while there’s plenty happening that’s worthy of genuine concern, there’s […]
While all of us face the daily challenges and major concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and accompanying societal lockdown measures, there are also handfuls of smaller-scale crises sparked by the outbreak. Like…what do I do if I can’t go to the gym? Gyms and workout facilities in many areas are already closed until further notice, […]