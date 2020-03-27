/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:45 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

Stray cat leads convenience store customer to pet food shelves

<blockquote class="reddit-card" data-card-created="1585326941"><a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/fpvbtn/stray_cats_follows_you_into_the_store_and_guides/">Stray cats follows you into the store and guides you to his fav cat food</a> from <a href="http://www.reddit.com/r/funny">r/funny</a></blockquote>

Lacking money and hands, this cat was waiting for someone with both to come along and offer assistance. I hope this little gal or feller gets adopted soon.