All five seasons of Samurai Jack are available for free streaming

Adult Swim has made all five seasons of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack available for free streaming on their site. You don't even need to register an account.

If you're not familiar with the series, this 'splainer video should help. You may recognize Genndy Tartakovsky distinctive art style from his other popular series, Dexter's Laboratory.

Image: YouTube