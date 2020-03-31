Trump tweets of 'decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,' which is 'VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars'

Trump lying about the pandemic again on CSPAN, March 29, 2020

Well, it's Infrastructure Week again, America.

He's clearly losing it.

Impeached president Donald John Trump, on the day of the highest coronavirus death toll yet in America, is tweeting his degenerating brains out.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4

