Trump tweets of 'decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,' which is 'VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars'

Well, it's Infrastructure Week again, America.
He's clearly losing it.
Impeached president Donald John Trump, on the day of the highest coronavirus death toll yet in America, is tweeting his degenerating brains out.
With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4
Your interpretations in the comments.
During a call-in to ‘Fox & Friends’ that lasted an hour, Trump says next call is with Putin.
Trump on Sunday said he’s extending COVID-19 social distancing guidelines until April 30.
The House of Representatives just passed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus/COVID-19 stimulus and relief bill, by voice vote. It’s now headed to the White House for impeached president Donald Trump’s signature.
