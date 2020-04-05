British Prime Minister hospitalized with "persistent" coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago and has remained in isolation since, was today hospitalized for treatment of "persistent symptoms." He is still formally in charge of the government, but the BBC reports that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be chairing Monday's cabinet meeting .

Trump says he tested negative for COVID-19, for the second time Impeached president and serial liar Donald John Trump said on Thursday that he has been tested for COVID-19 for a second time, and again received negative results. Trump this time took the newer, rapid point-of-care test and called it “more pleasant” than the first. Seems legit. President Trump says he tested negative for coronavirus using […] READ THE REST

6.6m Americans filed for unemployment last week More than 6.6m Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, breaking the record for the second week running. “That brings the total number of Americans who filed for unemployment over the past two weeks to nearly 10 million,” writes Fox Business’s Megan Henney, “a stunning sign of the colossal economic damage inflicted by the outbreak.” […] READ THE REST

