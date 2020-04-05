/ Rob Beschizza / 2:49 pm Sun Apr 5, 2020

British Prime Minister hospitalized with "persistent" coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago and has remained in isolation since, was today hospitalized for treatment of "persistent symptoms." He is still formally in charge of the government, but the BBC reports that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be chairing Monday's cabinet meeting.