Trump lies that Ivanka 'created over 15 million jobs'

Trump seems to be be grooming daughter Ivanka for a political future.
As the coronavirus raged today and claimed more American lives, Ivanka Trump was at the White House for her daddy's phone call with business leaders.
As media observer Aaron Rupar noted, during that briefing Trump told an obvious crackpot lie that Ivanka Trump “created over 15 million jobs.”
“That would be more than twice the total number of jobs created in the country before coronavirus wrecked the economy,” says Rupar.
More of this disturbingly weird video below.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly submitted his resignation late Tuesday, after calling the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt “stupid” in an address to the ship’s coronavirus-stricken crew.
British Prime minister Boris Johnson, hospitalized with “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus infection, is reportedly “in good spirits” but has to stay there for more tests. The prime minister’s official spokesman said he remained in hospital “under observation”, and described Russian reports that Mr Johnson had been placed on a ventilator as “disinformation”. He is continuing […]
