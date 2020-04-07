Trump lies that Ivanka 'created over 15 million jobs'

She did not.

Trump seems to be be grooming daughter Ivanka for a political future.

As the coronavirus raged today and claimed more American lives, Ivanka Trump was at the White House for her daddy's phone call with business leaders.

Trump just told the completely egregious lie that Ivanka Trump "created over 15 million jobs." That would be more than twice the total number of jobs created in the country before coronavirus wrecked the economy. pic.twitter.com/zniSteAbv6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020

As media observer Aaron Rupar noted, during that briefing Trump told an obvious crackpot lie that Ivanka Trump “created over 15 million jobs.”

“That would be more than twice the total number of jobs created in the country before coronavirus wrecked the economy,” says Rupar.

More of this disturbingly weird video below.