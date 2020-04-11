/ Seamus Bellamy / 8:04 am Sat Apr 11, 2020

Making Cadbury Creme Eggs from scratch takes a lot of work... and sugar

Look, nothing about what's done in this video is easy or anything less than time consuming. But, if you're hellbent on being able to enjoy something as close to a Cadbury Creme Egg as possible, 365 days of the year, this recipe is your huckleberry.