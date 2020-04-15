When Banksy has to work from home

A good way to spend time in lockdown: hand-lettering exercises I’ve been a great admirer of the design work of House Industries since the early 90s. They’re famous for their logos and font designs (like the one they did for Jimmy Kimmel’s show). I just got my copy of the brand new House Industries Lettering Manual and I’m looking forward to doing the exercises in the […] READ THE REST

Video tour of the Andy Warhol retrospective at the Tate Modern The Tate Modern has installed a massive Andy Warhol retrospective exhibition. Unfortunately nobody is allowed in to see it. In this video, Tate curators Gregor Muir and Fiontán Moran take us through the exhibit and “discuss Warhol through the lens of the immigrant story, his LGBTQI identity and concerns with death and religion.” READ THE REST

How to find a stolen Van Gogh As I posted last week, thieves smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. “I am shocked and unbelievably pissed off,” said Singer Laren’s director, Jan Rudolph de Lorn. […] READ THE REST

Become the author you always dreamed you'd be with this creative writing training While many people are taking this strange “time off” to unplug, decompress, and practice mindfulness, some instead are making the most of their extra hours to tackle goals ranging from odd jobs, like finally fixing that leaky shower head, to lifelong dreams—like actually writing that book they’ve always wanted to. If you fancy yourself a […] READ THE REST

Check out this analog vape pen if you prefer the real thing to liquids and concentrates Back in the day, sometime after the first assumed vaporizer invention but before modern e-cigarettes were a thing, people used to use lighters to smoke solids instead of batteries to smoke liquids. Wild, right? Well, if retro vibes are your kind of thing or if you simply prefer herbs, flowers, and resins to cartridges of […] READ THE REST