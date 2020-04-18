Do kookaburras like pasta?

As beaches reopen, watch Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attempt to put on a protective mask Florida is reopening its beaches, having gotten bored of coronavirus lockdown. To make a show of caring about the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis donned a protective mask. He put it on wrong, leaving it half-dangling off his face and completely useless. And here’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis putting on his mask… pic.twitter.com/YKLHu7nuBo — Rex […] READ THE REST

UK cop filmed threatening to "make something up" to arrest man A police officer in Lancashire, England, was filmed threatening to falsify charges when challenged on why he was detaining a man: “I’ll lock you up…. We’ll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?” The BBC reports that the Lancashire force will apologize to the man and will investigate the unnamed […] READ THE REST

Racist high-school students expelled Two high-school seniors in Carrollton, Georgia, were expelled from the school this week after posting a racist video to social media. In a statement, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus said the students’ behavior was unacceptable and “not representative of the district’s respect for all people.” “The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates […] READ THE REST

