Do kookaburras like pasta?

From Chris Wadih on TikTok.
The sequel has an unexpected ending:
Florida is reopening its beaches, having gotten bored of coronavirus lockdown. To make a show of caring about the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis donned a protective mask. He put it on wrong, leaving it half-dangling off his face and completely useless. And here’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis putting on his mask… pic.twitter.com/YKLHu7nuBo — Rex […]
A police officer in Lancashire, England, was filmed threatening to falsify charges when challenged on why he was detaining a man: “I’ll lock you up…. We’ll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?” The BBC reports that the Lancashire force will apologize to the man and will investigate the unnamed […]
Two high-school seniors in Carrollton, Georgia, were expelled from the school this week after posting a racist video to social media. In a statement, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus said the students’ behavior was unacceptable and “not representative of the district’s respect for all people.” “The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates […]
Look, there’s a reason no one uses public restrooms outside of a serious emergency. That’s because they’re usually pretty disgusting. I mean, we don’t expect a fast-food restaurant or retail store to have a bathroom you would want to spend any real length of time in, but a general level of basic sanitation would be […]
These lockdowns are brutal on everybody. While many “essential” workers and locations remain in limited operation during this crisis, there are a few other places that many would argue should definitely be deemed essential. Like the gym. Or your favorite yoga studio. Sure, they might seem like luxuries, but considering the amount of tranquility and […]
Between Ancestry, 23 and Me and all the rest of the DNA testing companies out there today, you can uncover incredibly detailed genetic information about yourself, not to mention trace back familial connections potentially hundreds of years. Yet unless pedigree was established at birth, it’s very likely that one member of the family not only […]