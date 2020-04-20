Samsung's TV boxes cleverly convert into cat homes and more

Samsung has announced that its TV boxes can be converted into small tables, magazine racks, and -- yes-- homes for cats!
Samsung’s new ‘eco-packaging’ made from eco-friendly corrugated cardboard will be applied to The Serif, The Frame and The Sero, allowing customers easier recycling as well as upcycling of the cardboard boxes for creative reuse.
Samsung has applied a dot matrix design on each side of its eco-friendly corrugated cardboard boxes, allowing customers to cut the boxes more easily and assemble them into various other uses, such as small end tables or houses for pets.
Included within the packaging is a manual to guide customers on how to make household items out of the cardboard boxes, which can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.
And now, with Dezeen, they're holding a contest to find innovative designs for the home using ordinary cardboard packaging. The "Samsung Out of the Box Competition" is open until May 29, 2020.
(Gizmodo)
images via Samsung
