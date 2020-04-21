How do you like this animatronic blinking eyeball in a fleshy cube?

Artist doooo made this die that looks like like a living eyeball inside a cube of human flesh.
Image: Instagram
Creativity has no bounds when you’re shut in your house for weeks on end. I only wonder how he has three rolls of toilet paper to spare.
