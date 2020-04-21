/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:35 am Tue Apr 21, 2020

How do you like this animatronic blinking eyeball in a fleshy cube?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

人肉サイコロ作りました

A post shared by doooo (@doooo_cds) on

Artist doooo made this die that looks like like a living eyeball inside a cube of human flesh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by doooo (@doooo_cds) on

Image: Instagram