Kangaroo enjoys deserted Australian city

Literally boing boing, courtesy of security camera footage compiled by police in Adelaide, South Australia.
Literally boing boing, courtesy of security camera footage compiled by police in Adelaide, South Australia.
From the Orphaned Wildlife Center: “To help you pass the time in your quarantine, here is a bear (Jenny) in a swing, not caring about quarantine and being oh-so-zen. Namaste my friends.”
This is the way. Or some way, anyway.
It’s customary to jump about a third of the way into a video to get to the interesting bit. Here, you must either endure every tension-filled second of Dakidd Hilarious’s physics project, or go right to the end to enjoy the results.
If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […]
Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […]
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]