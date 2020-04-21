Look at all the places this cat shouldn't be

Note: Not actually a great idea to let your cat inside the dishwasher, please don't try this at home.

“Places Oliver Shouldn't Be,” a delightful gallery of cat portraits by @lovethecapybara.

Oliver has a very lucky human who loves him, and these are some very funny photos of a cat who enjoys being inside cozy little boxy places around the house, or maybe just nestled into a stack of frying pans or whatever.

“Saw a post earlier about someone's cat being in the dishwasher licking plates and got shut inside (the cat was ok) and decided to share all the places my cat Oliver goes.”

Love it. Check out the whole cute thread on IMGUR.