Putin expresses doubt in Trump and America over protests

Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing concern about his confidence in arrangements with Donald Trump because of ongoing protests in the United States, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.
From Reuters:
U.S. and Russian envoys are due to discuss “mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control” in Austria next week, the U.S. State Department has said.
Referring to Trump, Peskov said Putin needs to understand that “agreements with his political counterpart can be trusted”.
There is a growing unpredictability in steps by Washington and this is worrying world capitals, Peskov was quoted as saying.
“And it is important for President Putin to understand that he has a vis-à-vis (Trump) who can responsibly engage in a dialogue with him on how to amend this situation,” Peskov said.
And don't forget what John Bolton said.
ABC News host Martha Raddatz:
“How would you describe Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin?”
John Bolton:
“I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle.”
He hires only the best people, Trump told us.
