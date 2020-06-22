Trump "furious" after sparsely-attended Tulsa rally

Photo: Screengrab of Fox News
Tired, dejected, his collar smeared with orange makeup, Trump at least suffered no physical problems getting off Marine One and ambling home after this weekend's flop rally in Tulsa. Only 6,200 people turned up to the event, touted by the president as a million-reservation spectacular that would pack the 19,000-seat stadium and spill over in to the streets beyond, where an overflow stage was set up to please the faithful.
On the night, though, the overflow stage was hurriedly broken down to avoid the stark humiliation of a huge video screen relating Trump's meandering speech to no-one at all. And in the BOK Center, the man himself faced a stadium one-third full.
Lefty teens took great pleasure in having accomplished a spectacular feat of online activism: they registered for tickets in huge numbers and doubtless led the Trump campaign to its inflated expectations for the rally. But that effort didn't stop true fans turning out—and they didn't.
He is furious, reports NBC News.
Womp womp.
Powerful stuff. Wait for it at the end. https://t.co/nDnhTFxDIN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing concern about his confidence in arrangements with Donald Trump because of ongoing protests in the United States, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]
How productive are you in the new work from homeworld? Well, we can’t specifically gauge your specific performance and level of engagement, but according to recent reports, workers throughout the world are generating some mixed reviews overall. One California firm reported that 30,000 remote workers they recorded showed a 47 percent increase in worker productivity […]
If the price is right, you’ll consider any deal. But when the price is free…well, that’s right in your price range, isn’t it? That’s what we thought. So here are 10 of the best offers or giveaways going on right now. You can jump in on all of these, pick up some really cool stuff, […]