Boots Riley teases new "dark, absurd" series "I'm a Virgo"

Some good news: Sorry to Bother You creator Boots Riley teased a new TV series, an "episodic joy ride" titled I'm a Virgo:
"I have a show about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It’s called I’m A Virgo. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead. I’m doing this w Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. We haven’t decided on the network/streamer.It’ll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important."
Check out the art (by Colin Laurel)!
photo by Redfishingboat (Mick O)//CC
On Wednesday during a “Justice for George Floyd” protest, a late-night dance party broke out in downtown Oakland. Thousands of masked people took to the streets in this peaceful past-curfew street fête. Robb Benson: After several nights of violent confrontations with the police & the announcement by Minn Attorney General Keith Ellis of the elevation […]
East Bay artists: got mural-painting skills? I’ve been informed by a friend-in-the-know that a loosely organized group has formed to cover up pre-primed window boards with art in downtown Oakland, California. They’re looking for help and supply donations. Read on. Redditor mtweiner shares some details: We have 2-3 dozen spots boarded and primed, ready for […]
There’s still magic in the world, as evidenced by this fairy’s-eye view of Children’s Fairyland, that charming 70-year-old storybook theme park in Oakland, California. You might remember that when I’m not blogging, I work with Fairyland. WELL… months before we were mandated to shelter in place, a local photographer, Stephen Loewinsohn, contacted our team at […]
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]