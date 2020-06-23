Boots Riley teases new "dark, absurd" series "I'm a Virgo"

"I have a show about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It’s called I’m A Virgo. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead. I’m doing this w Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. We haven’t decided on the network/streamer.It’ll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important."

Oakland's past-curfew protest turns into a massive dance party On Wednesday during a “Justice for George Floyd” protest, a late-night dance party broke out in downtown Oakland. Thousands of masked people took to the streets in this peaceful past-curfew street fête. Robb Benson: After several nights of violent confrontations with the police & the announcement by Minn Attorney General Keith Ellis of the elevation […] READ THE REST

Call for Oakland muralists to paint boarded-up windows downtown East Bay artists: got mural-painting skills? I’ve been informed by a friend-in-the-know that a loosely organized group has formed to cover up pre-primed window boards with art in downtown Oakland, California. They’re looking for help and supply donations. Read on. Redditor mtweiner shares some details: We have 2-3 dozen spots boarded and primed, ready for […] READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST

This hub keeps up to 8 devices plugged in at once so you can keep grinding Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […] READ THE REST