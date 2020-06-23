/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 7:00 am Tue Jun 23, 2020

Boots Riley teases new "dark, absurd" series "I'm a Virgo"

Some good news: Sorry to Bother You creator Boots Riley teased a new TV series, an "episodic joy ride" titled I'm a Virgo:

"I have a show about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It’s called I’m A Virgo. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead. I’m doing this w Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. We haven’t decided on the network/streamer.It’ll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important."

Check out the art (by Colin Laurel)!

photo by Redfishingboat (Mick O)//CC