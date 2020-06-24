Post office evacuated and workers treated for durian exposure

Police and emergency services evacuated a post office in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt after employees reported a horrible smell emanating from a suspect package. Turns out it was a small shipment of durian, the horrifically pungent fruit popular in southeast Asia. From CNN:

"A total of twelve postal workers who complained of nausea had to be taken care of on site," police in Schweinfurt said, adding that six were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Six ambulances, five first-responder cars and two emergency vehicles attended the incident. Three different fire departments were also involved.

The fruit was eventually delivered to its intended recipient.