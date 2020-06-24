/ Mark Frauenfelder / 3:56 pm Wed Jun 24, 2020

There's a cool Ignite Live event tonight at 6pm PT

I've had the pleasure of attending several Ignite events. They consist of a bunch of five-minute lightning talks on a wide variety of topics. You can watch previous talks here.

There is a live-streamed Ignite event happening tonight at 6 PM Pacific Time and the lineup looks intriguing.

The topics include historical tales of fancy pigeon feather theft, how to micro-dose, and how to get safely arrested while protesting the hegemony. Plus, we'll be joined by an epidemiologist from UNC and the woman who's been adding art to SF's boarded-up storefronts.

Find out more here.

Our speakers:
Hope Williams - Coordinated Acts of Civil Disobedience
Monica Guzman - 7 words to keep your world from shrinking
Cecily Mak - C L E A R L I F E
Kelly Jensen - Fancy Pigeons Are a Thing
Chris Taylor - The how, what and why of microdosing
Jeremy Conrad - The History of Cocktail
Paula Chowles - The Art of Documentary Filmmaking in a Streaming World
Mya Roberson - When COVID-19 and racism collide
Inga Bard - Birthing a Renaissance
Robert Strong - Learn How the Brain is Tricked While Learning a Trick
Connie Yang - Modern matriarchal societies
Kevin Kelly - Journey in a Time Machine
Mellina White Cusack - Attention White People: Your #BLM memes are not enough