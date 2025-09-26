Fairytale comedy "A Moment for Love" to light up the Hollywood Park Film Festival on October 10th

The Hollywood Park Film Festival will host the award-winning A Moment for Love at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas on Friday, October 10, 2025. The red carpet starts at 8 PM, with the screening at 9:30 PM, featuring couture photo ops by designer Bobby Love.

Part fantasy, part biopic, A Moment for Love is "an outrageous, campy comedy cult film about a singer-songwriter who meets a fashion designer and becomes part of his magical chosen family." October 10th is an opportunity to meet the cast and watch this film that has been winning awards and hearts everywhere.

"A Moment For Love" is an outrageous fairytale comedy about Trevor (Adam Huss), a singer songwriter haunted by a terrible secret, who meets out and proud fashion designer Bobby Love and becomes his magical chosen family. As their friendship grows and Trevor interacts with the Wonderland that is Bobby's world, Trevor learns how to let go of the ghosts who haunt him, and best of all, surrenders to love. It is said life is stranger than fiction. Winner of the "Lily Tomlin Best Comedy Feature Film Award" and the "Best LGBTQ Feature Film Award" at various International Film Festivals, this movie is a Biopic of fantasy couture designer Bobby Love, and contains actual footage from Bobby's outrageously wild runway shows. Filmed in Los Angeles and Venice, Italy during Carnivale.



Tickets and more info here: A Moment for Love at the Hollywood Park Film Fest

