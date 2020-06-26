Joe Biden would require face masks in public against coronavirus

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday if he is elected president, he will require Americans to wear masks in public to fight coronavirus.

From the Washington Post:

In an interview with KDKA, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he would attempt to leverage federal power to mandate mask wearing.

“The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference,” he said. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

When asked whether that meant using executive actions to try to require such actions, Biden said he would use the power of the office.

“Yes, I would,” he said. “From an executive standpoint, yes, I would.”