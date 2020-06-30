AP: Trump aware of Russian price on U.S. troops' heads since 2019

The Associated Press reports that Trump was briefed on Russia's cash-for-corpses program in 2019. He kept it to himself then, and kept it to himself when he was briefed again earlier this year.
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.
The assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings at the time, according to the officials. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment in March 2019.
Quite the scoop at CNN.com from Carl Bernstein, yes, the Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein, with a 109-word one sentence lede. One wonders why none of the president’s ex-men bothered to do anything about their revelation that Trump is unfit for office, beyond cashing in with speaking engagements and books.
The 790,000 subscribers to The_Donald have suddenly found themselves without a place to spread hate and harassment after Reddit shut down the subreddit earlier this morning, reports The New York Times. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told reporters “Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people. The_Donald has been in violation of […]
To distract from news that he was sitting on intelligence that the Russian military had posted a bounty on U.S. and U.K. soldiers, Trump tweeted a video of one of this supporters yelling “white power”. He left it up for several hours, then deleted the tweet, claiming that he “did not hear the one statement […]
