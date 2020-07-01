/ Xeni Jardin / 6:09 am Wed Jul 1, 2020

NYC to paint 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' symbol in front of Trump Tower along 5th avenue, so POTUS sees it

This is a good prank.

New York City will paint “Black Lives Matter” along 5th Avenue outside the footsteps of Trump Tower so that President sees it, mayor Bill DeBlasio said on the MSNBC program Morning Joe today.