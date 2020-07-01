NYC to paint 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' symbol in front of Trump Tower along 5th avenue, so POTUS sees it

New York City will paint “Black Lives Matter” along 5th Avenue outside the footsteps of Trump Tower so that President sees it, mayor Bill DeBlasio said on the MSNBC program Morning Joe today.

