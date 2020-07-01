/ Rob Beschizza / 6:25 am Wed Jul 1, 2020

Trashtalking in chess

In this game of chess, black deploys the Sicilian Defence against 1: e4 to no avail, but follows adroitly with the Trash Talking Like An NPC Gambit. Will it be enough? The battle commences 40s in.

