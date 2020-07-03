Trump's dumbest son deletes tweet

Eric Trump posted a photo of Chelsea Clinton's wedding in which suspected pedophile Ghislaine Maxwell can be seen in attendance. “Birds of a feather,” he wrote. Almost immediately, people responded to the tweet with the many photos of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein cozying up to Donald and Melania Trump.

Soon after that, young Eric deleted the tweet without explanation.

This is a great example of why I think so little of Eric Trump (and the other one). https://t.co/vuq41FQtPQ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 3, 2020