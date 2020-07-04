Happy Independence Day

Most of you being American, I hope you celebrate July 4 with all the radical joy you can muster.
Most of you being American, I hope you celebrate July 4 with all the radical joy you can muster.
In the United States, January 16 is National Nothing Day. San Francisco Examiner columnist Harold Pullman Coffin created the holiday in 1973 “to provide Americans with one national holiday when they can just sit without celebrating, observing, or honoring anything.” From Checkiday.com: It is ironic that it was created “to protest the proliferation of special […]
Yesterday was the first night of Hanukkah. From the International Space Station, astronaut Jessica Meir tweeted the image above and the following: “Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah”
A classic robotics video from Boston Dynamics in 2015. Think of how much more developed the robots are now! Yikes. [YouTube]
We’re at the midway point of 2020. So…how’s the year going for you so far? Yeah…we can guess. But while there’s a lot about 2020 we can’t directly control, maybe a little retail therapy can help make you feel better. Sure, the 39 items we gathered together can absolutely bring a smile to your face. […]
When revved-up kids used to dribble a basketball through the kitchen or practice their footwork with a soccer ball in front of the television, exasperated parents would often just send ‘em outside to play. But these days, sending kids out might not be the best course of action. Despite all the changes, many budding young […]
When you sit down to play a new AAA video game like The Last of Us 2, you probably assume it was created by gaming experts with insane levels of artistic and technical talent. And…you’d be right. Top developers are craftsmen of the highest order, pouring literally thousands of man-hours into creating the greatest gaming […]