Pixar director shows how to make flipbooks, from inside his closet

To escape the noise of children playing, Pixar's Pete Docter (director of Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out, and the upcoming Soul) stepped into his home closet to give a tutorial on making flipbooks . Don't mind the flying fluff, this is a fun lesson in analog animation.

