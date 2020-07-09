Stella the 'talking' dog is mad about something

Stella, the dog who has been taught to 'speak' using pre-programmed buttons, has now learned to express when she's 'mad.' Watch the video to find out why she's upset — I don't want to spoil it for you.

One morning when I was working at home, Stella alertedly stood in front of me, whined, and wagged her tail. I could tell she was upset so I asked, “Stella what’s wrong?” Stella walked to her device, said “mad,” and let out her frustrated little bark.

I carried on the conversation by asking, “Why are you mad?” It was raining so I thought she was wanting to play outside more since she didn’t get to stay out as long as usual. Or I thought she might’ve wanted the blanket I was using...