Supreme Court says eastern half of Oklahoma is Native American land

JUST IN: In a 5-4 opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the Supreme Court’s four liberal members in reversing Oklahoma’s prosecution of an enrolled member of the Creek Tribe for crimes committed within the historical Creek boundaries.

Here is the 5-4 opinion from Justice Gorsuch in McGirt v. Oklahoma. Roberts dissented joined by Kavanaugh, Alito, and Thomas. https://t.co/hVq97zjcWh

#SCOTUS rules 5-4 that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a major crime involving an Indian within the historical boundaries of the Creek Indian reservation in eastern Oklahoma

