Supreme Court says eastern half of Oklahoma is Native American land

JUST IN: In a 5-4 opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the Supreme Court’s four liberal members in reversing Oklahoma’s prosecution of an enrolled member of the Creek Tribe for crimes committed within the historical Creek boundaries.
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled Thursday in the Trump financial documents case, and upholds the Manhattan DA’s subpoena. In a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is entitled to see President Trump’s taxes. Justice Roberts: “In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to ‘everyman’s evidence.’ Since […]
Longtime Donald Trump consigliere Roger Stone is due in prison next week. Facebook on Wednesday took down 50 personal and professional pages connected to the U.S. President’s former adviser, about 10 years after it would do any good.
“#BreakingNews an SUV just plowed through protesters on 42nd street in #manhattan Still assessing injuries if any. More on @NY1 #blacklivesmatter #nycprotest more on @NY1,” tweeted NY1 news reporter Ruschell Boone [@RuschellBoone] at 10:19pm New York Time.
Unless you’re a regular cannabis user, you might be surprised to learn that the plant itself is basically just that — a plant. It’s not until you put cannabis under high heat that the process of decarboxylation breaks down that raw form into the psychoactive compounds that can actually benefit the body. This unlocking process […]
With our smartphones serving as the vital tether that links us to the rest of our lives, it’s no wonder how low batteries and power emergencies can occasionally feel like a life-and-death situation. I mean, it’s usually not, of course…but darned if it doesn’t feel that way when your indicator is showing only 5 percent […]
Despite all of our most fervent hopes, it doesn’t appear the specter of COVID-19 will be leaving us anytime soon. If anything, the past few weeks seems to indicate the need for social distancing and other preventative measures will likely continue indefinitely from coast to coast for a very, very, very long time. Of course, […]