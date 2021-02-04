'Q Shaman' Capitol attacker Jacob Chansley moved to Alexandria, VA jail, federal judge orders authorities to give him organic food while in custody

That jerk who wore horns and a bare chest in the US Capitol attack on January 6 has been moved to a Virginia jail, after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with organic food while he's in custody.

The judge said jail officials in nearby Alexandria could accommodate the special diet, reports AP:

Jacob Chansley was transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center after his attorney argued that his client had gone nine days without eating because organic food wasn't served at the jail in Washington. A judge ordered corrections officials to provide the special diet. Chansley lost 20 pounds since being transferred from Arizona to Washington last week, his attorney, Albert Watkins, told the judge. Chansley, who calls himself the "QAnon Shaman," considers eating organic food to be part of his "shamanic belief system and way of life," the lawyer said. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said the U.S. Marshals Service told the court that the District of Columbia Department of Corrections had asked for Chansley to be moved because they couldn't honor the court's order to feed him organic food.

Man who wore horns in US Capitol riot moved to Virginia jail [AP]