Michael Cohen sent back to jail after being seen dining in Manhattan while on house arrest

Michael Cohen, the president's former lawyer and convicted criminal, was spotted dining in Manhattan the other day. Cohen is supposed to be serving his sentence at home to keep him safe from Covid, though, not eagerly munching down coronavirus salad on the Upper East Side. So off he goes back to the slammer.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney who has been under house arrest completing a three-year prison sentence, has been taken into custody again, the Bureau of Prisons told Business Insider. "Today, Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility," the agency said in a statement.

The New York Times reports that the reason for his reincarceration is more complicated and related to his refusal to cooperate with rules on criminals publishing memoirs before their sentence is up.

Either way, this man is stupid in ways beyond easy comprehension.

Photo: ABC News interview, screenshot