Mousommar: adorable rodent May Queen

I'll be adding to the shop over the coming weeks, maybe some prints and other bits of art.

Flat is starting to look like a rodent graveyard so I'm hoping to find some homes for these.

It's the work of Hollie, AKA Folk Horror Magpie , who sells intricately taxidermied works on Etsy . Hollie writes that they adhere to "ethical taxidermy", using only dead specimens rather than killing them for the purpose.

