/ Rob Beschizza / 11:31 am Fri Jul 10, 2020

Mousommar: adorable rodent May Queen

I love this adorable taxidermied rodent May Queen, inspired by last year's folk horror masterpiece Midsommar.

It's the work of Hollie, AKA Folk Horror Magpie, who sells intricately taxidermied works on Etsy. Hollie writes that they adhere to "ethical taxidermy", using only dead specimens rather than killing them for the purpose.