My Cavalier King Charles is having none of it

Looks like the dogs are getting along just fine, however.

An author wrote a beautiful tribute to his late dog disguised as writing advice I’ve known Literary Agent/author Eric Smith as an editor and friend for about a decade now; I even wrote a review of his most recent novel, the delightful Don’t Read the Comments, right here on BoingBoing. Sadly, Smith recently had to put down his beloved corgi, Augie, after five and a half sweet years together. […] READ THE REST

Cannabis dispensary giving free CBD dog treats to reduce fireworks anxiety The Toledo Hemp Dispensary in Ohio is offering free CBD dog treats this week to help reduce animal anxiety triggered by fireworks. Every treat contains 10 milligrams of CBD. Good for the dogs and for the business, it seems. “Most people come back every year and tell their friends so they come and try it,” […] READ THE REST

Pandemic-frazzled dog goes on anti-fireworks rant As many parts of the United States have seen huge upticks in spontaneous evening fireworks, one anxiety-filled dog has finally had enough in this cute Late Show cold open. READ THE REST

The Ocushield is more than a screen protector it’s a blue light smashing medical device We’ve all had those nights where we’re working on a laptop or scrolling through our phone before glancing at the time to find it’s actually a lot later than we thought. Most nights, you’d be fast asleep or at least dead tired at midnight or 1 or 3 a.m. But after staring at a screen, […] READ THE REST

RokBlok is the world's tiniest wireless record player, and it's...awesome If you’re a fan of ABC’s entrepreneurial feeding frenzy “Shark Tank,” then you know complete buyout offers from the expert Sharks don’t happen all that often. But back in 2017, that’s exactly what happened when inventor Logan Riley debuted his instantly eye-catching creation the RokBlok to the agog Sharks. Part of the reason that happened […] READ THE REST