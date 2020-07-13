Cat glares at crows and considers hunting them

Go get that bad boy.
The cats of kagonekoshiro are enjoying a lazy summer afternoon in Japan, hunting crows that bother them in the garden.
More photos at kagonekoshiro.com.
This is a lovely little video of cats lounging in a basket from Kagonekoshiro, one of the great cat blogs of Japan, still going after all these fuzzy scratchy years.
The J.M. Smucker Company issued a voluntarily recall for a single lot of the company’s ‘Natural Balance’ canned cat food, citing potentially deadly health side effects for cats.
what in the world kind of pig cat eats like this pic.twitter.com/q1LojIN6bY — Luke in Philadelphia (@tramL116) June 13, 2020 Does this cat eating kibble remind you of a certain seventies’ kiddie game? This reminds me of a past cat of mine, Sunny. I rescued the polydactyl runt from a restaurant’s dumpster one winter. Once […]
