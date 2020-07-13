Judge frees Mary Trump from gag order, Donald Trump's niece may speak freely as her tell-all book is published

Unhinged Trump tweets in three, two, one...

A judge on Monday released Mary L. Trump, PhD from a gag order.

This means the president’s niece may speak freely about Donald and the rest of the family, and promote her book about the Trump she calls 'The Most Dangerous Man In The World.”

Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster won the lawsuit that sought to stop publication of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which hits bookshelves tomorrow.

Said Mary Trump's attorney Ted Boutrous:

“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern.

The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy.

Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves.”

