Stand Up 4 America aims to turn the US senate blue

A bunch of comedians teamed up to try and flip the US Senate. Full of disgusting and terrible traitors to democracy, the US Senate needs some change.

STAND UP 4 AMERICA TO USE ORIGINAL MUSIC AND COMEDY VIDEO CONTENT TO RAISE FUNDS AND TURN THE SENATE BLUE IN NOVEMBER Jack Black, Moby, Keb’ Mo’ and Others to Provide Content to Raise Funds for “Get Mitch or Die Trying”

Los Angeles, California (July 14, 2020) – Stand Up 4 America, an LA-based group of scrappy entertainment industry pros, will take aim at the GOP’s Senate majority in support of the “Get Mitch or Die Trying” campaign, raising funds to turn the Senate blue in the November election. The group will unleash a batch of original content from talent such as comic actor and Tenacious D singer/songwriter Jack Black, techno visionary Moby, five-time Grammy-winning blues great Keb’ Mo’, television actor/writer Michael Boatman, actor Terry O’Quinn, performance artist/actress Ann Magnuson, singer/songwriter Jill Sobule and others.

Starting July 14th, visitors to https://www.su4a.org/ can access all this content for free. They’ll be invited to make an optional donation of any amount they can afford to www.su4a.org/getmitch. The funds will support Democratic candidates for Senate in several crucial swing states via the “Get Mitch or Die Trying” fund from Crooked Media, a political media company founded by former President Obama staffers known for its podcast Pod Save America and others.

Stand Up 4 America (SU4A) is a media company that grew out of a local Los Angeles chapter of national activism juggernaut Swing Left. SU4A’s mission is to produce “unique content for noble causes”, drawing expertise from professionals in a variety of industries, including TV writers, non-profit professionals, actors, comedians, political activists, PR pros, web and graphic designers, and others. The group has already proven it can flex its fundraising muscle. In 2019, it raised more than $95,000 through three live music and comedy events in Los Angeles -- two at the Satellite, a Silver Lake music venue, and one at Fais Do-Do in the Adams district. Funds raised benefited Democratic candidate Dan McCready (NC-9), and Field Team 6, a Democratic voter registration organization.

Two of these fundraising variety shows were hosted by standup comic Dana Gould, and each featured sketch comedian and actor Jim Turner, one of the group’s founders and a main talent wrangler for the video project.

“Given our membership, we usually take the Mickey Rooney/Judy Garland approach to fundraising and “put on a show” but that’s not feasible in the COVID-19 era,” said Turner. “So we’ve decided to go national for the first time with online, virtual content, and we called in some chits to make it happen.”

While Turner knows videos from names like Jack Black and Moby will grab eyeballs, he’s excited about donors discovering talent such as comedian, podcaster and self-proclaimed “smartest man in the world” Greg Proops and the “sad clown with the golden voice” Puddles Pity Party. Other videos include DIY cooking tips from Recipes for Resistance blogger & chef Tess Rafferty and a special trick by famed magician John Carney.

“We’re curating a totally unique brand of content while providing a new way to engage in activism through entertainment. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with incredible talent across multiple creative industries,” added TV actor and producer Nick Jandl, one of SU4A’s founders and producers.

After the July 14th launch, weekly refreshed content is expected to post every Monday and Thursday through election day. Those who contribute can choose to allocate their funds to the swing state race of their choice in case a particular GOP incumbent really gets under their skin.

If Democrats hold their existing Senate seats, conventional wisdom is they will need to flip three to four seats from red to blue in November (depending on which party wins the Vice Presidency). However, Democrats could need to flip five seats if, as many pundits predict, Alabama Democrat incumbent Doug Jones loses to GOP challenger Tommy Tuberville.

Current consensus shows the five most likely seats to flip from red to blue are (in alphabetical order):

Arizona: GOP incumbent Martha McSally vs. challenger Mark Kelly

Colorado: Incumbent Cory Gardner vs. John Hickenlooper

Maine: Incumbent Susan Collins vs. Sara Gideon

Montana: Incumbent Steve Daines vs. Steve Bullock

North Carolina: Incumbent Thom Tillis vs. Cal Cunningham

Each Senate race is expected to be individually highlighted each week as SU4A rolls out its content.

“We want to win as many seats as possible and not obsess over the electoral map,” warned Turner. “There were plenty of polls in 2016 that got it wrong in the Presidential election, and look what happened.”

While “Get Mitch or Die Trying” is technically about flipping Senator Mitch McConnell from Majority leader to Minority leader, his Kentucky race with Amy McGrath is tightening up as well. Imagine Mitch McConnell gone from the Senate entirely (hey, the Stand Up 4 America crew can dream, can’t they?).

About Stand Up 4 America

Stand Up 4 America (SU4A) is a media company that grew out of a local Los Angeles chapter of national activism juggernaut Swing Left. SU4A produces “unique content for noble causes”, including celebrity videos, online events, and live variety shows. Everything we produce raises funds for various political and social causes.