/ Xeni Jardin / 3:15 pm Tue Jul 14, 2020

Trump lies that travel ban is for 'jihadist regions,' says Democrat mayors 'wouldn't mind' if terrorists blew up their cities

This press conference Donald Trump is doing in the Rose Garden today is really something else. Whew.

After bashing Joe Biden, AOC, and the European Union, Trump just referred to his travel ban as restricting travel from “jihadist regions.”

In a confused, stream-of-grievances rant, Trump said Biden wants to "end all travel bans including from Jihadist regions."

“We got the travel ban,” Trump then said.

“We have a very strong travel ban and we don't want people that are going to come in and blow up our cities, do things.”

“And frankly with the liberal Democrats running the cities that we do have where they do have problems, maybe they wouldn’t mind.”

Wow.

Europe "has never treated us well," Trump says