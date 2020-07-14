Trump lies that travel ban is for 'jihadist regions,' says Democrat mayors 'wouldn't mind' if terrorists blew up their cities

This press conference Donald Trump is doing in the Rose Garden today is really something else. Whew.

After bashing Joe Biden, AOC, and the European Union, Trump just referred to his travel ban as restricting travel from “jihadist regions.”

In a confused, stream-of-grievances rant, Trump said Biden wants to "end all travel bans including from Jihadist regions."

“We got the travel ban,” Trump then said.

“We have a very strong travel ban and we don't want people that are going to come in and blow up our cities, do things.”

“And frankly with the liberal Democrats running the cities that we do have where they do have problems, maybe they wouldn’t mind.”

Wow.

Trump just said "The liberals wouldn't mind if people came and blew up our cities." That just happened. On television. The President is fucking gone.

Gone and never coming back.

The system has suffered a permanent crash.

Howard Hughes wasn't this fucked up in his final days. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 14, 2020

This followed Trump saying it was possible Democratic mayors wouldn't care if terrorists blew up their cities. https://t.co/bBxpT1RJCx — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) July 14, 2020

Trump suggests that the liberal Democrats running the cities “maybe wouldn’t mind” if Jihadists blew up the cities. Reminder that an al Qaeda-inspired terrorist killed 3 US service members on Trump’s watch https://t.co/5OhRSOGbCw — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) July 14, 2020

Trump touts his travel ban focused on Muslim-majority countries, which he says is a ban on "jihadist regions." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 14, 2020

40 minutes. This is, even for @realDonaldTrump, unhinged. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 14, 2020