Disney's reopening video but set to 'Don't Fear the Reaper'

Last week, someone set Walt Disney World's reopening video to the gloomy title music from The Shining. This week, YouTuber Sycorax Rock has set the same video (with some 'bonus footage') to Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper." As one commenter quips, "Be Our Guest! Be Our Guest! Put Your Mortality to The Test!"

The internet is also busy re-envisioning another Disney video. This official "Welcome Home" video was posted on the @DisneyParksJobs Instagram feed. YouTuber Tony Goldmark wasted no time fixing it to be a "Stay at Home" video instead:

In related news, Hong Kong Disneyland has closed again:

The resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down after Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing measures following a rise of 52 new coronavirus cases in the city.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney (DIS) spokesperson said.

screengrab via Tony Goldmark/YouTube