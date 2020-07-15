Disney's reopening video but set to 'Don't Fear the Reaper'

The resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down after Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing measures following a rise of 52 new coronavirus cases in the city.
"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney (DIS) spokesperson said.
Am I the only one who found the Disney Parks re-open announce video a little creepy? pic.twitter.com/o8VV4GRjW2 — vegan sofrito (@pobrecito) July 9, 2020 Reopening the Walt Disney World theme parks during a global pandemic is scary, which is why this gloomier sounding version of Disney’s announcement video by Twitter user @pobrecito just makes a […]
Georgia State University student Julian Bass made a fun reel of his visual effects work on TikTok, showing him transforming into his favorite superheroes: a Jedi, Ben 10, and Spider-Man. He then posted the video on Twitter with the message, “if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated.” Well, […]
Disney’s Splash Mountain ride, based on their racially offensive 1946 film Song of the South — a controversial (not to mention seriously boring) movie that featured the popular song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” — is finally changing its tune. Motivated by a change.org petition that 20,000 people signed, its new theme will revolve around last scenes from The […]
