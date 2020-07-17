/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 8:12 am Fri Jul 17, 2020

Inconceivable!: Celebs made a 'Princess Bride' home movie from their backyards

Patton Oswalt, Jack Black, Rob Reiner, Tiffany Haddish, and Jon Hamm are just a few of the big names who came together — separately from their respective backyards — to perform in a "scrappy" The Princess Bride remake. This 14-minute video features their version of the "Battle of Wits" scene, and it's the only full episode that can be viewed for free through YouTube. The other 10 episodes can be found on that new paid "short-form content" streaming service, Quibi (two things: 1. that's short for "quick bites" and 2. it isn't doing well).

Here are a couple clips: