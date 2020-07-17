The most adorable cover of Rage Against the Machine ever recorded

The song is getting a lot of play this year. Here's the origina l, which also never gets old:

Audrey Di Niambil belts out the anti-police brutality anthem " Killing in the Name " with aplomb in this delightful acoustic cover of the RATM classic.

