/ Andrea James / 7:45 am Fri Jul 17, 2020

The most adorable cover of Rage Against the Machine ever recorded

Audrey Di Niambil belts out the anti-police brutality anthem "Killing in the Name" with aplomb in this delightful acoustic cover of the RATM classic.

The song is getting a lot of play this year. Here's the original, which also never gets old:

Image: YouTube / Paradigmaestro