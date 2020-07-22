Should the UN seek to protect Americans from their own government?

Michael Barnett of the Political Violence at a Glance website asks, "Should the United Nations declare of responsibility to protect Americans from the Trump Administration?"
Should the United Nations Security Council consider a resolution calling for a responsibility to protect the people of the United States from the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19?
Responsibility to Protect, otherwise known as R2P, is a 2005 UN resolution that declares that when a state either participates in, permits, or is unable to stop large-scale civilian deaths, it has forfeited its sovereignty and the international community has the responsibility to halt the slaughter. Has the Trump administration failed in its fundamental responsibility to protect its population, and should the international community intervene? Nothing of the kind will happen, of course—but that is because of politics, not because a case cannot be made.
[via The Browswer]
Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with child abuse and trafficking in her alleged role as billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Esptein’s procurer. In a press event last night, Donald Trump—often photographed with her at parties and other events—wished her well. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said when asked […]
Trump’s re-election campaign and supporting political action committees have already spent $983m to try and secure him a second term, a record for this point in a presidential run, reports The Washington Post. Joe Biden’s spending trails so far behind as to be both reassuring (he has a double-digit polling lead anyway) and alarming (quantity […]
Since Trump has made such a stink about memorializing historical losers in statue form, the Trump Statue Initiative has decided to take it upon themselves to bestow the same honor on the famously narcissistic 45th President of the United States. As they explain on their website: The Trump Statue Initiative is a way for artists […]
Fidget spinners are played out. In fact, fidget spinners were played out in 2018. So now, whether we’re absent-mindedly sitting in our home offices, talking on the phone, or just going about your day, we’re all looking for new ways to occupy our hands. From computer users to sportsmen, musicians to golfers to climbers, you […]
Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […]
We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping. Yet all those […]