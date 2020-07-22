Trump's description of cognitive test he 'aced' is extremely weird

“If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

Listen to impeached U.S. president Donald Trump describe the medical cognitive test he purportedly took to see whether he was a stable genius, which he clearly is.

Trump’s description of a cognitive test is mesmerizing pic.twitter.com/Gx4o9HNaXR — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 23, 2020

Says the president of the United States, who definitely isn't in the late stages of cognitive decline or organic brain disease,

“The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It's like you go person, woman, man, camera, TV. So they say could you repeat that? So. I said, yeah. So it's person, woman, man, camera, TV. Okay, that's very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

Hoo boy. This is rough. pic.twitter.com/B7l98sO8Pf — Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) July 23, 2020

I mean.

Wow.

Extra points.