Tech CEOs — Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet/Google, Apple— to testify before House Judiciary antitrust panel Monday, July 27

Put it in your calendar.

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet’s Google, and Apple, are all scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel on July 27.

The tech executives will present their testimonies virtually, not in person.

“The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers,” reports Reuters:

The high-profile hearing, which will bring together Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and Google’s Sundar Pichai, will be a key moment in the growing backlash against Big Tech in the United States and is likely to set up a face-off between the executives and skeptical lawmakers from both parties. Many tech lobbying groups say the hearing is unlikely to address core antitrust issues or bring new information to the table, however. Apple is likely to be quizzed about the way it manages its app store after facing criticisms it hurts newcomers. Apple told Reuters it will argue it does not have controlling market share for apps. The iPhone maker views its store as a feature designed to ensure the security and reliability of its phones.

