Tech CEOs — Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet/Google, Apple— to testify before House Judiciary antitrust panel Monday, July 27

Image: Shutterstock
Put it in your calendar.
The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet’s Google, and Apple, are all scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel on July 27.
The tech executives will present their testimonies virtually, not in person.
“The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals, while not always making the best choices for their customers,” reports Reuters:
The high-profile hearing, which will bring together Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and Google’s Sundar Pichai, will be a key moment in the growing backlash against Big Tech in the United States and is likely to set up a face-off between the executives and skeptical lawmakers from both parties.
Many tech lobbying groups say the hearing is unlikely to address core antitrust issues or bring new information to the table, however.
Apple is likely to be quizzed about the way it manages its app store after facing criticisms it hurts newcomers. Apple told Reuters it will argue it does not have controlling market share for apps. The iPhone maker views its store as a feature designed to ensure the security and reliability of its phones.
More at Reuters: Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
Hackers working for China’s government targeted firms working on coronavirus vaccines, and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets, claims the Justice Department in a statement Tuesday announcing criminal charges.
More than 12 workers at Whole Foods stores in 4 different U.S. states claim in a class-action lawsuit that the Amazon-owned retailer retaliated against them for wearing apparel associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
EU designates 750 billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund to help member states mitigate economic crash
If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […]
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]