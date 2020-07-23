What did Trump and Putin chat about on latest phone call?

Your guesses in the BBS, please.

“President Trump reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna,” White House spokesman Judd Deere today said.

“The need for collective efforts to maintain regional stability and the global nuclear non-proliferation regime has been emphasized on both sides,” the Kremlin said.

Reuters reports,

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed arms control and Iran’s nuclear program in a telephone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday. The two leaders also expressed a mutual desire to develop trade and economic interaction between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin added.

But, you know. Come on. What'd they really discuss.

