My puppy upon waking up this morning

Before returning to her mom's home for a few weeks, my daughter taught Electra to sleep in her bed...while I was asleap in mine.
In an effort to maintain the housebreaking while acknowledging and encouraging my daughter's canine liberation efforts and subterfuge, I will be sleeping with the puppy in her room until it can be trusted in mine.
A bunch of comedians teamed up to try and flip the US Senate. Full of disgusting and terrible traitors to democracy, the US Senate needs some change. STAND UP 4 AMERICA TO USE ORIGINAL MUSIC AND COMEDY VIDEO CONTENT TO RAISE FUNDS AND TURN THE SENATE BLUE IN NOVEMBER Jack Black, Moby, Keb’ Mo’ and […]
This LEGO Ideas version of the International Space Station pretty much made my 10-year-old nephew’s head explode. Complete with astronaut minifigs and a mini-Space Shuttle, this 864 piece kit is pretty hard to turn away from. LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit, Adult Set for Display, Makes a Great Birthday Present, New 2020 […]
Other Side with Zabrecky is my favorite web series. I do not think Andy Rooney appreciates it much.
This may sound a bit odd coming from such a tech-heavy haven as Boing Boing, but…have you ever thought about gardening? Don’t laugh. The groundedness and feeling of accomplishment that comes from growing something that you planted is powerful, particularly in our current situation. There’s a natural beauty in watching another living thing find purchase […]
When you hear the brand name Marshall, any music fan instantly conjures a single image: a classic Marshall stack. The amp has been synonymous with live performance since the 60s, with music artists of every stripe lining their stage sets with these thunderous cabinets. Even when you close your eyes, you can see them. The […]
It’s easy to want to section up the world into Android people and iOS people. Android people stick to their Samsungs and their Google Assistants and their freedom of choice while iOS people stick with their iPhones, Siris, and elite standards and never the two groups shall mix. Of course, the reality is that few […]