/ Jason Weisberger / 7:21 am Sun Jul 26, 2020

My puppy upon waking up this morning

Before returning to her mom's home for a few weeks, my daughter taught Electra to sleep in her bed...while I was asleap in mine.

In an effort to maintain the housebreaking while acknowledging and encouraging my daughter's canine liberation efforts and subterfuge, I will be sleeping with the puppy in her room until it can be trusted in mine.

Good morning, I love life!

